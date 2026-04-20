<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a notification for the direct recruitment of agriculture officers and assistant agriculture officers for the Department of Agriculture. </p>.<p>Prospective candidates can begin submitting their applications online starting April 19. According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 632 vacancies (including backlog positions) for Group-B cadre posts. </p>.<p>Interested and eligible candidates must apply through the KEA official website: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. </p>