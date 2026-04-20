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Karnataka Examinations Authority invites applications for 632 agriculture officer posts

Prospective candidates can begin submitting their applications online starting April 19.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 22:40 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaAgricultureKarnataka Examinations Authority

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