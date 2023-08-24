Karnataka Examinations Authority rejigs common entrance tests

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the PG entrance test (PGCET) for MBA, MCA and MTech courses scheduled on September 9 and 10.
In a release, the KEA said the exams have been postponed as a few universities are conducting final semester degree exams in September. The postponement is also said to be due to the dates colliding with the police department recruitment exams. Also, the entrance examination scheduled for diploma lateral entry on September 10 is advanced to September 9. For more details, visit kea.kar.nic.in