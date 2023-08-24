Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Examinations Authority rejigs common entrance tests

In a release, the KEA said the exams have been postponed as a few universities are conducting final semester degree exams in September.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 22:04 IST

Follow Us

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the PG entrance test (PGCET) for MBA, MCA and MTech courses scheduled on September 9 and 10.

In a release, the KEA said the exams have been postponed as a few universities are conducting final semester degree exams in September. The postponement is also said to be due to the dates colliding with the police department recruitment exams. Also, the entrance examination scheduled for diploma lateral entry on September 10 is advanced to September 9. For more details, visit kea.kar.nic.in

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 August 2023, 22:04 IST)
KarnatakaKarnataka Examinations Authority

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT