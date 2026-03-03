<p>On Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> expects maturity from its Chief Minister, not impulsive commentary on sensitive global affairs.</p><p>Ashoka's statements came as a response to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>'s recent post on the social media platform 'X' regarding the West Asia conflict and US-Iran tensions.</p><p>"The United States’ attack on Iran is unnecessary and deeply troubling. While speaking of peace, it has chosen the path of war," Siddaramaiah had said in the post, as he "strongly condemned" the contradiction, and expressed condolences on the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks national coordination system to bring back Indians.<p>Taking to X, Ashoka said, "Karnataka expects maturity from its Chief Minister, not impulsive commentary on sensitive international matters."</p><p>"India's foreign policy is determined in New Delhi with strategic depth and national interest as its guiding principle. It is not shaped or driven by domestic vote-bank compulsions or electoral calculations," he said.</p><p>According to him, responsible leaders exercise restraint when global tensions are escalating.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also drew parallels to incidents that took place in the past, especially Operation Sindoor, where he claimed the Chief Minister's remarks "created unnecessary controversy and embarrassment for our State, even being amplified and finding applause in hostile foreign media."</p><p>"And now, once again, instead of statesmanship, we are witnessing knee-jerk reactions rooted in appeasement politics," he further claimed.</p><p>Ashoka further said foreign policy is not a stage for ideological posturing.</p><p>"It is about safeguarding India's sovereignty, maintaining strategic balance, and strengthening our global standing," he said.</p><p>Karnataka deserves leadership that reinforces India's voice on the world stage, not statements that are conveniently celebrated by those who do not wish our nation well, he added.</p><p>Ashoka reminded the Chief Minister that his words carry weight and urged him to "rise above partisan calculations" and uphold the dignity of his office.</p>