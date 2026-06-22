Karnataka: Experts raise concerns over quality issues in Hubballi's Chennamma Circle flyover

<p>Hubballi: Members of Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) Hubballi-Dharwad Centre have raised concerns over the technical issues they observed in the construction of the flyover at Chennamma Circle and its surrounding areas.</p>.<p>The engineers, who visited the construction site and inspected the works on Monday, suggested the necessity of conducting a thorough quality inspection and speeding up the works. Thus, they have planned to submit a detailed observation report to the Union ministers, chief minister and also to district officials.</p>.<p>Engineers, under the leadership of ICI Hubballi-Dharwad Centre chairman Suresh Kiresur and Hubballi Centre chairman Uliveppa Sunagar, visited the flyover construction site and noted that the steel used in the construction is getting rusted due to long-time exposure to rain and wind. </p><p>They said the steel should not be exposed to rain and wind for more than two months as it will lose its strength due to rusting. Even the steel traders won't keep it for more than six months. </p><p>But at the flyover site, in some stretches, the steel has been exposed for more than two years. It may affect the stability of the flyover. Hence, there is a need to check the quality, the engineers said.</p>.<p>The team members expressed dissatisfaction over the contractor and nodal agency for not taking proper safety measures for its labourers as well as the public. There are no barriers to prevent people or vehicles from entering the construction site. </p><p>Netting around the site is inadequate, and pedestrians are forced to walk under the construction area, posing a serious risk to their safety, they said.</p>.<p>Proper traffic and pedestrian diversions, barricades, and warning signs are not in place. Already a couple of accidents have occurred due to the lack of safety measures, one of them resulting in a death. </p><p>Therefore, the team advised the authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of workers and the public at Chennamma Circle, where there is huge vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The team also stressed the need to fill the potholes on the roads for smooth traffic flow.</p>.<p><strong>Report to govt</strong></p>.<p>ICI Hubballi-Dharwad Centre chairman Suresh Kiresur said the flyover work commenced in 2021. Even after five years, the flyover is still under construction. A couple of deadlines were missed by the contractor and nodal agency. It seems it will not be completed even by December, which was a new deadline set by the agency itself.</p>.<p>It is high time for the contractor and nodal agency to speed up the work, and also elected representatives and higher officers to keep visiting the site to monitor the progress, he said.</p>.<p>“We will send an observation report to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi,” he noted.</p>