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Karnataka: Experts raise concerns over quality issues in Hubballi's Chennamma Circle flyover

They said the steel should not be exposed to rain and wind for more than two months as it will lose its strength due to rusting. Even the steel traders won't keep it for more than six months.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:59 IST
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Team of engineers from Indian Concrete Institute Hubballi-Dharwad Centre visit flyover construction site at Chennamma Cirlce in Hubballi. Photos by Indian Concrete Institute

Team of engineers from Indian Concrete Institute Hubballi-Dharwad Centre visit flyover construction site at Chennamma Cirlce in Hubballi. Photos by Indian Concrete Institute

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Published 22 June 2026, 18:59 IST
Karnataka NewsHubballiFlyover

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