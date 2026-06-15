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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka explores levies on second homes, NRIs to fund affordable housing

The government-run Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd noted that the proposal was first announced in the state budget of 2024-25.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahousing

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