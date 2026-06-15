Karnataka explores levies on second homes, NRIs to fund affordable housing

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> is exploring a range of new levies, including additional stamp duty on second homes and NRI homebuyers, fees on vacant sites and premiums on development projects, to create a dedicated corpus for affordable housing in the state. </p>.<p>This was discussed during the first stakeholders’ meeting held on June 12, taking cue from Maharashtra’s Niwara Nidhi and Tamil Nadu’s Shelter Fund.</p>.<p>The proposed Karnataka Affordable Housing Fund (KAHF) aims to provide a sustainable source of financing for housing schemes targeted at economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG).</p>.Bengaluru house party that accidentally went viral.<p>The government-run Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd, which chaired the meeting of different stakeholders, including CREDAI, noted that the proposal was first announced in the state budget of 2024-25. </p>.<p>“This is the first of several meetings we plan to conduct before sending the final proof of concept to the government,” Parashurama Shinnalkar, Managing Director of the corporation, told DH. He added that the revenue options were preliminary and would require the government’s approval before any final decision was taken. </p>.<p>Officials noted that the cost of construction has doubled in the past decade but the earnings of EWS have not seen a similar growth.</p>.<p>They also pointed out that eligible beneficiaries are not able to secure their share despite the state government increasing its contribution to Rs 5 lakh. </p>.<p>According to the concept note circulated at the meeting, the corporation has suggested an additional buyer stamp duty on second homes, noting that about 65,000 houses were sold in 2024 and around a quarter of the buyers owned more than one home. The note mentioned that similar measures are in place in countries such as Singapore and the United Kingdom. </p>.<p>The note also proposes progressive stamp duty slab rates, besides levying additional stamp duty on houses purchased by overseas and NRI buyers. It estimates that 30-35% of housing investments in Bengaluru are by NRIs. </p>.<p>Other revenue augmentation measures under consideration include charging premiums on development projects availing additional Floor Space Index (FSI), levying a shelter fee on large private housing projects and imposing a slum cess. </p>.<p>The concept note draws from similar housing funds elsewhere in India. It cites Maharashtra’s Niwara Nidhi, which supplements the state’s contribution to affordable housing schemes through premiums collected by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. </p>.<p>Tamil Nadu’s Shelter Fund is another example. Operated by the Housing and Urban Development Department, the fund pools proceeds from government levies and fees to support affordable housing projects. </p>.<p>Suresh Hari, a governing council member of CREDAI Karnataka, said builders would welcome the proposal provided it was a win-win for all.</p>