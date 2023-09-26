Karnataka expresses satisfaction over Cauvery regulation body rejecting TN's request for release of 12,000 cusecs

It also pointed out the state earlier this month declared 161 talukas as severely drought affected and 34 talukas as moderately drought affected. Out of this, 32 severely drought affected talukas and 15 moderately drought affected talukas fall in the Cauvery basin, it said, adding: 'This aspect needs utmost recognition and invites critical consideration by the committee.' The fact that Karnataka is not in a position to release any water from its reservoirs or contribute any water from its reservoirs for the flow to be maintained at the interstate border Biligundlu, was submitted before the CWRC, the DCM's office said It said that Tamil Nadu on its part urged the CWRC that Karnataka too has to reduce its irrigation supply based on the distress proportion, and Karnataka has to release shortfall quantity immediately and further flows as per the distress proportion.