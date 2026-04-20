<p>Bengaluru: Setting its sights on making Karnataka the pulse bowl of India, the state government has launched an expansion drive to boost the production of tur, urad and moong. </p>.<p>The department of agriculture has outlined a plan to increase the state's pulse cultivation area from the current 36.74 lakh hectares to 39.65 lakh hectares by 2030-31, with a primary focus on tur (pigeon pea), urad (black gram) and moong (green gram), while significantly enhancing yield through new technology and seed incentives.</p>.<p>According to the final estimates for 2024-25, Karnataka currently produces 20.57 lakh metric tons of pulses, with an average yield of 571 kg per hectare, and is the fifth highest producer in the country. The first being Madhya Pradesh, which produces 58.51 lakh metric tonnes. </p>.Karnataka urges Centre to release PM-KISAN funds for 31,340 eligible farmers.<p>The agriculture department now aims to push this yield to 845 kg per hectare by 2030, leveraging varieties like GRG-152 (Bheema) and LRG-133-33, which are high-yielding, disease-resistant and mid-early/medium duration pigeon pea (red gram/tur) varieties released in India. </p>.<p>Currently, India is a net importer of pulses with 38% of the imports coming from Mozambique, 24% from Myanmar and 23% from Tanzania. "The goal is to save our foreign exchange reserves and to insulate our domestic markets from global price volatility and inflation," said Y S Patil, Commissioner of Agriculture. </p>.<p>He emphasised that by promoting inter-cropping in non-traditional areas like Haveri, Chitradurga and Tumakuru, the state is creating a buffer against global supply shocks. </p>.<p>Director of Agriculture, G T Putra, noted the department is also distributing free seed mini-kits to small farmers to encourage intercropping with maize, ragi and groundnut. "This ensures nutritional security at the household level while naturally expanding the cultivation footprint without displacing other food crops," he added. </p>.<p>With 100% procurement via NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) is guaranteed for tur, urad and masur, the state expects a steady rise in farmer participation, paving the way for a protein-secure and self-reliant India. </p>