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Karnataka eyes higher pulses output with boost in tur, urad, moong dal production

Currently, India is a net importer of pulses with 38% of the imports coming from Mozambique, 24% from Myanmar and 23% from Tanzania.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 22:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAgriculturePulses

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