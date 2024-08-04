Karnataka fake statue case: Parashurama sculptor alleges police harassment

After the allegations of corruption in the setting up of a Parashurama Theme Park and the installation of a statue of Parashurama, the state government had ordered a CIB probe into the allegations.

Based on a complaint by Krishna Shetty, a resident of Nallur village in Karkala, a cheating case was also registered against the sculptor at the Karkala town police station.

The complainant had alleged that Krishna of Krish Art World received Rs 1.25 crore from Udupi Nirmithi Kendra to install a bronze statue of Parashurama at the Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala. However, the accused has allegedly cheated the government by making a fake lookalike bronze statue.

SP clarifies

Udupi SP Dr Arun K clarified that as a routine procedure in all cases, the complainant in the case was informed that materials are being seized and he or his representative may be present to sign in the Mahazar along with the Panch witnesses.

“It is clarified that notice was issued to the accused and seizure of mahazar was done. To our understanding, there is no direction from the high court to restrain police from seizing the material. Next date of hearing in the high court is on August 20. The seizure procedure is video recorded. And the local PS Inspector (Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station) has a body-worn Camera. We will verify all the video footage and see if there are any merits on the claims raised by the accused,” the SP said.