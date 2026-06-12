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Karnataka: Falling coconut fatally injures baby in mother's arms

The child's mother, Suchitra, had left the house in order to help her six year-old daughter board the school bus at the bus stop.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 19:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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