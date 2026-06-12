Karnataka: Falling coconut fatally injures baby in mother's arms

<p>Udupi: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby boy died after a coconut fell on the head while being carried in his mother's arms at Heranje near Brahmavar on Tuesday.</p><p>The child's mother, Suchitra, had left the house in order to help her six year-old daughter board the school bus at the bus stop, located about 300 metres away from the house. Suchitra was carrying her baby, Daksha, in her arms while accompanying her daughter.</p>.Parents allege baby death due to ant bite in Mysuru hospital.<p>After having covered a few metres from their house, a coconut suddenly fell from the tree at a height of 40 feet and struck the baby on the skull. The impact caused a deep head injury, forcing the mother to cry for help. The baby was immediately shifted to a hospital in Manipal.</p><p>Doctors at the hospital performed an emergency surgery soon after the child was admitted. But due to the severity of head injury, treatment proved unsuccessful and the child succumbed to injuries later in the evening. Neighbours said that Suchitra never takes her baby while accompanying her daughter to the bus stop.</p><p>But on Tuesday morning as the rain had stopped, the mother decided to take Daksha with her to the bus stand. The baby's father, Prashanth, runs a fast-food shop in Brahmavar, while Suchitra, is a homemaker. The grief-stricken parents' anguish over the loss of their baby moved many, who had gathered to console the family, to tears.</p>