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Karnataka: Family of deceased woman gets Rs 16.35 lakh compensation for medical negligence 

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 16.35 lakh to the family of a woman, who died of medical negligence.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:24 IST
KarnatakaHassanMedical Negligence

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