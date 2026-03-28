<p>Hassan: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 16.35 lakh to the family of a woman, who died of medical negligence.</p>.<p>Shobha (41) of Holenarsipur was suffering from back pain and was admitted to a private hospital in Hassan, on July 10, 2024. She underwent a surgery the same day. However, her blood vessel was damaged, during the surgery, resulting in heavy bleeding. Proper precautions were not taken and immediate treatment was not given, it was alleged. She was later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where she succumbed. Shobha’s husband Ramachandra lodged a complaint with the District Consumer Redressal Forum on August 30, 2024, seeking Rs 50 lakh as compensation.</p>.<p>The bench, comprising Chairperson C M Chanchala and member R Anupama, examined the case records, medical reports and evidence. It was evident that the surgery was carried out in a hurry, without following basic procedures. It was also found that there was a delay in providing immediate and appropriate treatment, post surgery.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The bench opined that the delay in sending the patient for higher treatment constituted medical negligence. It ordered the United India Insurance Company to pay Rs 2.45 lakh, and the director and doctor of the private hospital to pay Rs 13,40,189 as compensation. It also ordered that the expenses of Rs 50,000 be paid within 45 days of the order.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In case of default, the amount must be paid with 10% interest, the forum said.</p>