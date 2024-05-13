Karnataka family seeks 'spirit' groom for child who died 3 decades ago

Matrimonial advertisements in newspapers are one of the many ways parents find suitable match for their children. However, a family from Puttur in Dakshin Kannada recently advertised for a 'spirit' groom for their child who is said to have died 30 years ago.

Traditionally, this ritual is termed 'Kule Madime' or 'Pretha Maduve'.

The advertisement published a week ago read: “Seeking a boy for a girl from Kulal caste and Bangera ('gotra'). The child died about 30 years ago. In case there is a boy of the same caste and different 'Bari', who died 30 years ago, the family is willing to perform 'Pretha Maduve'.”

What is 'Kule Madime'?

The traditional ceremony 'Kule Madime' is followed in parts of Tulunadu in coastal Karnataka regions of Udupi and Dakshin Kannada. It is performed in the same manner as a typical marriage, but between the spirits of the departed. Quoting the findings pertaining to the tradition, a report in Times of India said that 'Kule Madime' is a ceremony involving marriage between spirits of dead.