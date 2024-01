Khanapur: A farmer suffered severe injuries after being attacked by three bears at Hulund village in Khanapur taluk under Kanakumbi Forest Range in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The injured farmer has been identified as 55-year-old Vithal Gawade. He was reportedly working in the field when he was attacked by the bears, and suffered bite injuries on his hands, face, back and legs.

According to sources, Gawade has been sent for treatment at private hospital in Belagavi.