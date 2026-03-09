<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that farmers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> have availed a total of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in loans for agriculture.</p>.Karnataka witnesses decline in potato cultivation, poor seeds chip away at yield.<p>Quoting a NABARD report, the Minister said that Tamil Nadu holds the top position in the country for agriculture loans, while Karnataka ranks fifth.</p><p>Farmers in Karnataka have taken crop loans worth Rs 88,800 crore, while they have availed term loans worth Rs 1.21 lakh crore, the Minister said during Question Hour.</p>