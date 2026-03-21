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Karnataka: Farmers bear brunt of hailstorm; paddy crop hit

The grape growers of Aigali and surrounding areas in Belagavi district have suffered massive losses as the ready-to-harvest grapes dropped from vineyards after the hailstorm pounded the region.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:07 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 03:07 IST
Karnataka NewsHailstormNorth Karnatakacrops damaged

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