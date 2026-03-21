<p>Bengaluru: Sudden and intense hailstorm, accompanied by thunder and lightning and gusty winds, earlier this week has caused widespread damage to crops in north and south interior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>.</p>.<p>In Ballari district alone, paddy cultivated on 1,487 acres (602 hectares) was damaged in the hailstorm and strong winds that lashed the region from Monday to Wednesday. In Kurugodu taluk 604 farmers lost paddy grown on 1,067.5 acres while Siruguppa taluk saw paddy cultivated on 420.7 acres to thundershowers. </p><p>“The farmers in Kurugodu taluk have suffered maximum loss due to hailstorm and gusty winds. The district administration will take necessary steps to ensure farmers get compensation for crop loss. We will assess the extent of loss and submit a report to the government,” Ballari DC Nagendra Prasad told reporters on Friday.</p>.Second straight evening of heavy rain in Bengaluru; hailstorm disrupts traffic.<p>“The extent of crop loss is much higher than the estimates made by the district administration. Crops on more than 2,500 hectares have been damaged in the inclement weather,” said Madhav Reddy, Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene president.</p>.<p>The grape growers of Aigali and surrounding areas in Belagavi district have suffered massive losses as the ready-to-harvest grapes dropped from vineyards after the hailstorm pounded the region. Also, harvested grapes stored in sheds for drying were damaged in thunderstorm.</p>.<p>“Grapes grown in more than 100 hectares in Athani taluk have been damaged. The survey to assess the crop loss is underway,” deputy director of Horticulture Mahantesh Murgod told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>In Bagalkot district, dozens of sheep and goats have perished in lightning strikes and rain. Sugarcane, pomegranate, onion and tomato crops on several acres have been damaged.</p>.<p>In Kalaburagi and Yadgir district, mango growers have suffered heavy losses due to fruit-dropping after thunderstorm lashed the region from Monday to Wednesday. Meanwhile, the farmers of Chincholi have suffered extensive damage to jowar, chia and onion crops.</p>.<p>The storm razed banana plantation in Vijayanagar and old Mysuru region. Arecanut trees were uprooted in several districts.</p>.<p>A 21-year-old shepherd from Kandgallu village of Huvinahadagali taluk of Vijayanagar district died in a lightning strike while two others sustained severe burns, on Wednesday night.</p>