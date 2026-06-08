Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka farmers fear shortage of fertiliser, throng RSKs

In both Humnabad and Chitaguppa taluks, the target has been set to sow in 62,500 hectares of area.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 19:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 19:50 IST
KarnatakafarmersAgriculturefertiliser

Follow us on :

Follow Us