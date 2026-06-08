Karnataka farmers fear shortage of fertiliser, throng RSKs

<p>Humnabad: For the past one week, the taluk has been receiving a good amount of rainfall and sowing activities are going on at a brisk pace in the interior parts of the taluk. However, farmers are complaining about the shortage of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/fertiliser-crisis-india-must-rethink-its-agrifood-support-policy-4006877">fertiliser </a>and are thronging Humnabad and Chitaguppa Raitha Samparka Kendras (RSKs) to purchase fertiliser.</p>.<p>A serpentine queue could be seen at Raitha Samparka Kendras in Humnabad, Chitaguppa, Hallikhed B, Dubalagundi, Nirna, Bemalakheda and even private traders’ shops are also being thronged by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/farmers-resist-land-takeover-in-karnatakas-fertile-silk-hub-of-sidlaghatta-4030172">farmers</a>. In both Humnabad and Chitaguppa taluks, the target has been set to sow in 62,500 hectares of area. </p>.<p>The Raitha Samparka Kendras have stocked up soya and hyacinth in 15,000 quintals, green gram in 100 quintals and tur in about 120 quintals. A majority of the farmers grow soya, tur, urad and greengram pulses.</p>.North Karnataka farmers turn to MSP as market prices for pulses and soy plunge.<p>Since the taluk has been receiving rain for the past one week, farmers are queuing up in front of the centres to purchase seeds and fertilisers.</p>.<p>Farmers alleged that officials are not providing a sufficient quantity of fertiliser to farmers. About 50 kg of fertiliser is being provided to each farmer. This is not sufficient for all, and the taluk must stock up as the monsoon is arriving in a day or two, said the farmers. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Agriculture Department Assistant Director Sharan Kumar has urged farmers to utilise complex fertiliser instead of urea and DAP for an effective outcome. He further said that composite fertiliser is ideal for soya, hyacinth, greengram, tur, and millet crops, as this will boost the yield. The farmers must ensure balanced fertiliser for their crop, he suggested. </p>.High input costs hit Karnataka farmers ahead of sowing season.<p>“Farmers have queued up in front of Raitha Samparka Kendras to purchase fertiliser. The officials must ensure the proper supply of DAP and urea fertiliser to them,” urged Karabasappa Hudagi, district vice-president of Raitha Sangha. </p>.<p>“The taluk has sufficient stock of 500 metric tonnes of urea, 700 metric tonnes of DAP and complex 1600 metric tonnes. Hence, there is no need for farmers to be apprehensive about the availability of fertiliser. We will distribute fertiliser as per the requirement,” said Sharan Kumar, Director, Agriculture Department.</p>.<p><strong>Highlights </strong></p><p>Target to sow in 62.500 hectares </p><p>15,000 quintal of soya and hyacinth seeds supplied </p><p>Farmers asked to use complex fertiliser</p>