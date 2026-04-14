<p>Gundllupet (Chamarajanagar dist): The indefinite stir, staged by the farmers, against illegal quarrying, wildlife safari and movement of tipper vehicles, entered seventh day, in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday.</p>.<p>The farmers have been staging protests in front of the Gundlupet taluk office, led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene members. </p>.<p>The farmers raised slogans against the MLA as well as district and taluk officials, asserting that the protest would continue until their demands are fulfilled.</p>.Karnataka: Vast tracts of forest destroyed in wildfire in Chamarajanagar.<p class="bodytext">Farmer leader S T Mahadevaswamy said mining activities continue with natural resources being transported to Kerala, while tipper lorries are damaging roads. He also alleged that wildlife safaris are disturbing animals, leading to their movement out of the forest, and demanded that safaris be stopped immediately.</p>.<p class="bodytext">MLA H M Ganesh had assured that lakes would be filled by December 2025, but no action has been taken even four months after the deadline. He urged the MLA to take immediate steps to complete the work.</p>