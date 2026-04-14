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Karnataka: Farmers' protest against quarrying, wildlife safari enters 7th day

The farmers have been staging protests in front of the Gundlupet taluk office, led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene members.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 22:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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