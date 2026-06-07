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Karnataka farmers resist land takeover in fertile silk hub

When DH visited a few of the 13 notified villages, located around 30km from the Kempegowda International Airport, the landscape looked vibrant green.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:43 IST
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Farmers Puneeth (left) and Rangareddy showcase a fresh harvest of kohlrabi in their fields at Yannanguru village in Sidlaghatta on Saturday. 
Farmers Puneeth (left) and Rangareddy showcase a fresh harvest of kohlrabi in their fields at Yannanguru village in Sidlaghatta on Saturday. 
Sixty-five-year-old farmer Muniyappa tends to silkworms at his rearing shed in Nadipinayakanahalli on Saturday.
Sixty-five-year-old farmer Muniyappa tends to silkworms at his rearing shed in Nadipinayakanahalli on Saturday.
Seventy-two-year-old farmer TV Krishnappa atop his tractor at his farm in Basavapatna on Saturday. Krishnappa who owns three acres of land is preparing his fields to cultivate ragi and beetroot this year.
Seventy-two-year-old farmer TV Krishnappa atop his tractor at his farm in Basavapatna on Saturday. Krishnappa who owns three acres of land is preparing his fields to cultivate ragi and beetroot this year.
Farmer Anjanappa inspects his sprawling 8 acres of
Farmer Anjanappa inspects his sprawling 8 acres of
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:43 IST
Karnatakafarmers

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