Karnataka farmers resist land takeover in fertile silk hub

Farmers Puneeth (left) and Rangareddy showcase a fresh harvest of kohlrabi in their fields at Yannanguru village in Sidlaghatta on Saturday.

Farmers Puneeth (left) and Rangareddy showcase a fresh harvest of kohlrabi in their fields at Yannanguru village in Sidlaghatta on Saturday.

Sixty-five-year-old farmer Muniyappa tends to silkworms at his rearing shed in Nadipinayakanahalli on Saturday.

Sixty-five-year-old farmer Muniyappa tends to silkworms at his rearing shed in Nadipinayakanahalli on Saturday.