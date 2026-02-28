<p>Hubballi: A majority of the beneficiaries of the government’s ambitious Yuva Nidhi scheme are showing little interest in joining the Yuva Nidhi Plus initiative, an upskilling programme, launched by the skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department in February last year, to provide short-term practical and entrepreneurship training.</p>.<p>Officials say misconceptions about losing unemployment allowance and hesitation to travel to training centres are key reasons for poor enrolment.</p>.<p>Industry-relevant courses are offered for free in Artificial Intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EV), digital marketing, cybersecurity, Tally and other emerging job roles. But participation remains very low at Karnataka German technical training institute (KGTTI) centres in Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Belagavi.</p>.Karnataka: 13% of those registered under Yuva Nidhi are engineering graduates.<p>Yuva Nidhi Plus is designed to make beneficiaries more employable and reduce financial dependence by complementing the monthly unemployment allowance with practical training. However, even a year after its launch, many beneficiaries continue to believe that enrolling for it will result in allowance being discontinued.</p>.<p>The programme utilises government training institutions like KGTTI, centre for entrepreneurship development of Karnataka (CEDOK), government tool room and training centres (GTTCs) and vocational training providers under the skill development corporation.</p>.<p>Satheesh K, manager of KGTTI on the premises of the government polytechnic at Vidya Nagar in Hubballi, told <span class="italic">DH</span> that Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries receiving Rs 3,000 (degree holders) and Rs 1,500 (diploma holders) were being encouraged to join Yuva Nidhi Plus. Beneficiaries should not assume allowance will stop if they enrol, he said. </p>.<p>“The two-hour daily sessions over two months equip them with technical and soft skills required in the job market. Our goal is to help them secure employment. We have contacted 2,459 students over phone and urged them to take advantage of Yuva Nidhi Plus. Yet, only 128 of them availed the benefits,” he said.</p>.<p>In Kalaburagi, where KGTTI is the only training centre in entire Kalyana Karnataka region, its director Rajesh Bavagi said, only 56 joined training, despite calling up over 10,000 beneficiaries. </p>.<p>KGTTI staff in Belagavi reported similar trends. Of the more than 800 beneficiaries contacted over the last 7 months, only a handful of them enrolled. Some hesitate even to share OTP required for first-time registration.</p>.<p>Officials of KGTTI said the training was entirely free, highly relevant to industry needs and aimed at enabling beneficiaries to move towards stable employment, if only they were willing to join.</p>