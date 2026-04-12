<p>Bengaluru: The annual fee for undergraduate engineering courses in the state is set to go up by 7.5% from the coming academic year.</p>.<p>A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar, wherein representatives of private engineering colleges were in attendance. Although they insisted on a 10-15% hike in the fee, the minister prevailed on them to settle for raising the fee by 7.5%. The fee hike will be effective for those seats allotted from the government’s quota.</p>.Karnataka II PUC results: 74 government colleges record 100% pass percentage.<p>This is the second consecutive year that the fee for the undergraduate engineering course has been hiked by 7.5%, although it was increased by only 5% for seats at government colleges. However, no decision has been taken on hiking the fee for government colleges for the coming academic year.</p>.<p>Consequently, the fee for KCET seats at Type-1 engineering colleges is set to rise from Rs 81,000 to Rs 87,935, while it will increase from Rs 91,000 to Rs 97,825 at Type-2 colleges. The fee is exclusive of the charges levied for university registration and processing.</p>.<p>The university fee has been fixed at Rs 10,610. Meanwhile, there has been no change in the cap on additional fees that colleges can charge – Rs 20,000.</p>.<p>Private colleges reportedly pressed for a hike in the fees, citing rising costs.</p>