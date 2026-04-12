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Karnataka: Fee for govt quota engineering seats to be hiked by 7.5%

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar, wherein representatives of private engineering colleges were in attendance.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 21:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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