Karnataka files plea before Cauvery body seeking review of its order on water release to Tamil Nadu

Asked if the state will also go before the Supreme Court on the issue, he said, "...we will have to go stage by stage, or else it (our petition), will not be entertained in the courts."

To a question on formulating a distress water-sharing formula to be followed in times of deficit rains, he said, "Let this year get over, we will see later...ask our MPs regarding it."

The CWMA on September 29 asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till October 15, despite the upper riparian state stating that there is not enough storage in its reservoirs.