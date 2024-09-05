Karnataka film fraternity meets CM Siddaramaiah, seeks panel to probe sexual harassment in Sandalwood

Bengaluru: A delegation from the Kannada film industry met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanding that the government constitute a committee, headed by a retired judge to probe into sexual harassment in the film industry.

The delegation, lead by social activist Vijayamma and members of Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) submitted a letter with signatures from close to 153 workers from the film industry and urged the Chief Minister that sexual harassment was widespread in the industry and this calls for large scale measures and some thorough probing.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah is said to have pointed out that the committee in Kerala was set up following complaints of sexual harassment and that was not the case in Karnataka. “We did tell him that there were many such instances and we are open to give out information once the committee is set up,” Chetan Ahimsa, actor and secretary of FIRE, told DH.

The Chief Minister is said to have considered the plea and has assured the delegation that he will hold a detailed discussion with them regarding this soon. “Political will power can help get justice and equality. If the Kerala government can set up a committee and probe why can't we do the same in Karnataka. We are hoping that the government will respond to us soon,” Chetan added.