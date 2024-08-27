Karnataka finance department favours Unified Pension Scheme amid OPS demand

Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddi, a senior lawmaker, told DH that the UPS is broadly viewed as a "win-win". "The UPS is in between the NPS and the OPS. So, it can be considered if it'll help both the government and its employees," he said, adding that Siddaramaiah is likely to discuss UPS after the visit of the 16th Finance Commission to the state on August 29.