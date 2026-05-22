Karnataka: Forest Department to conduct elephant-driving operation on May 23

<p>Siddapura: The Forest Department will conduct an elephant-driving operation to drive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wild-elephant">wild elephant</a>s back into the forest from where they have been straying into coffee estates and human settlements on May 23.</p><p>The operation will be carried out from morning to evening in Madhurakoppa near Abhyathamangala, Katibane and Arekadu villages under the Meenukolli forest sub division of Kushalnagar forest range and also in Kakkat forest near Guhya village in Ammati school limits under Virajpete forest range. </p>.Death of coffee grower due to wild elephant attack triggers protest in Karnataka's Siddapur.<p>Similar operations will also be undertaken in the coffee plantations of Beetikadu and Karadigodu villages in Siddapura. </p><p>Virajpete Range Forest Officer K V Shivaram appealed to residents, students, plantation workers, to remain cautious during the operation. </p><p>He also urged public to co-operate with forest personnel during the elephant-driving operation.</p>