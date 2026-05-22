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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Forest Department to conduct elephant-driving operation on May 23

Virajpete Range Forest Officer K V Shivaram appealed to residents, students, plantation workers, to remain cautious during the operation.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaWild elephantscoffee plantations

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