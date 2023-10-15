Karnataka forest department to reboot working plan to address new challenges

The Forest Department is rebooting its working plan to address challenges in conservation by incorporating long-term requirements and adopting an exhaustive and area-specific plans.
Working plan is a document that brings a scientific approach towards management of forests. Each of the forest divisions have a working plan that guides the conservation activities. The Centre released the National Working Plan Code - 2023 (NWPC-2023), ahead of the preparation of plans for the 2023-2033 cycle.
Senior officials in the Forest Department said the new working plans under development will involve new approaches grounded in science and incorporate geographic information systems (GIS) for area-specific approaches that will ensure better monitoring and evaluation.
Activists have long been expressing concern over the “mechanical approach” to forest management and sought changes in the working plan to incorporate works that seek to address challenges posed by climate change. Those in the Western Ghats have urged the department to prepare plans for protection of vulnerable areas.
To a question, an official said the new working plans will address such concerns. “Some of the concerns we have heard are about monoculture plantations, especially of species like acacia. However, the department has already reduced them save for timber requirements. The new working plans will give high priority to conservation of endemic species. Rapidly growing species like acacia will be limited to areas where the edaphic factors do not allow growth of any other species. They help in preventing encroachment,” the official explained.
During a consultation meeting held for the adoption of the NWPC 2023, Vrukshalaksha Andolana’s Anant Hegde Ashisar raised the issues pertinent to Western Ghats. He said working plans till now had focussed only on afforestation and feeling activities.
“We have urged the department to take into consideration the findings of various studies on endangered species, areas vulnerable to landslides and to put an end to the monoculture plantation, especially in the Western Ghats. Also, the working plan should include the endemic species, especially those that are endangered,” he said.
To a question, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan) Biswajit Mishra said ecological approach was embedded in the working plans underwork.
“The working plans will not only be area specific but exhaustive, taking into consideration all the local factors. We will identify areas vulnerable to forest fire, landslides and other factors that will make the document a ready reckoner for an official. Further, GIS information will be used for monitoring and evaluation,” he added.