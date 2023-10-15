Karnataka forest department to reboot working plan to address new challenges

To a question, an official said the new working plans will address such concerns. “Some of the concerns we have heard are about monoculture plantations, especially of species like acacia. However, the department has already reduced them save for timber requirements. The new working plans will give high priority to conservation of endemic species. Rapidly growing species like acacia will be limited to areas where the edaphic factors do not allow growth of any other species. They help in preventing encroachment,” the official explained.