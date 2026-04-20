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Karnataka forest dept launch dog squad for first time during elephant rescue operation

For the first time, the dog of this EaDDS trained in Bannerghatta National Park was deployed to track a wild elephant.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 01:40 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 01:40 IST
Karnataka NewselephantDogKarnataka Forest Department

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