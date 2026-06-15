Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka forest dept to recover Rs 400-crore land in Sirsi after 36-year delay

The crux of the matter can be traced back to 1969 when the state government had leased the land.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 22:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaforest departmentSirsi

Follow us on :

Follow Us