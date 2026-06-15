Karnataka forest dept to recover Rs 400-crore land in Sirsi after 36-year delay

<p>Bengaluru: After a 36-year delay, the forest department is set to recover 379 acres of pristine land located next to a highway between Sirsi and Banavasi in Uttara Kannada district.</p>.<p>While the current commercial value of the land is estimated to be over Rs 400 crore, officials point to its ecologically sensitive nature, citing regular movement of wildlife, especially elephants.</p>.<p>The development comes after protracted legal battles in civil court and high court, administrative apathy and allegations of pressure exerted by influential landholders. </p>.Letter campaign against river diversion to begin on June 15 in Karnataka's Sirsi.<p>The crux of the matter can be traced back to 1969 when the state government had leased the land, spread across three villages in Sirsi taluk, to Sri Kamadhenu Cooperative Milk and Fruit Processing Society.</p>.<p>In 1976, the government issued another order, reducing the lease period from 30 to 20 years.</p>.<p>The lease effectively ended in 1989. Even prior to the end of the lease, the government had in 1986 asked the cooperative society to hand over 200 acres of the unutilised forest land. However, the order was not followed.</p>.<p>The lease was not renewed as the Forest (Conservation) Act that came into effect in 1980 would not allow the use of forest land for non-forest purposes without the Union government's approval.</p>.<p>In 1993, the then deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Sirsi division, directed the society to vacate the area. However, instead of invoking Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, the officer had issued a legal notice, which dragged the department into a legal quagmire.</p>.<p>The society moved a civil court while some of its members moved the Karnataka High Court. The civil court initially gave an injunction and in 2005 quashed the DCF's notice but allowed eviction "as per the law".</p>.<p>On the other hand, a single bench of the high court ordered the forest department to renew the lease, but after the department filed a writ appeal, the court allowed it to "consider the request for renewal and if the renewal is not possible, reject the same without further delay".</p>.<p>Between 2010 and 2013, the government decided not to renew the lease and directed the department to recover the forest land along with the pending lease rent of Rs 1.17 crore. The society neither paid the money nor vacated the space. However, no action was taken to recover the land.</p>.<p>"Most of those occupying the land are rich farmers with influence. Political pressure and a tendency of bureaucracy to steer clear of tough decisions means the file was not opened again for two decades," an official, who didn't want to be named, said.</p>.<p>Finally, in January 2026, the department remembered its own law and issued an eviction notice under Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act. The chief executive officer of the society filed an appeal before the Chief Conservator of Forests in February.</p>.<p>In his order rejecting the appeal, CCF T Heeralal pointed to the Supreme Court order barring use of forest land for non-forest purposes as well as a landmark order in December 2025 which ordered the state government to recover 134 acre of forest land leased for agricultural purposes.</p>.<p>The order not only held the society's claim to the land untenable, but noted that the land is ecologically sensitive. He pointed to the materials produced by Banavasi Range Forest Officer on regular wildlife movement, especially elephant sightings, in the area.</p>.<p>The order asked the society to immediately vacate the land. "The encroacher shall remove, at his own cost, any house, structures, crops, or other improvements existing on the said land," it added.</p>.<p>To a question, Sirsi DCF Sandip Suryawanshi told DH that he has received CCF's order. "We will take possession of the land soon after giving due time to the occupants to vacate the land as per the law," he said.</p>