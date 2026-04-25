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Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre asks department to focus on removing encroachments

The department on Friday inducted three four-wheelers and 10 bikes into the elephant task force in Hassan.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 01:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaForestsEshwar Khandre

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