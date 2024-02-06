Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre visits Olive Ridley turtle nesting site in Tannirbavi

Mangaluru: Forest minister Eshwar Khandre visited the Olive Ridley turtle nesting site at Karnataka's Tannirbhavi.

He said that Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites have been reported this year in the coast of Dakshina Kannada after 1985. The department has recorded 12 nesting sites. The Olive Ridley turtles fall in the schedule 1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The Minister who arrived at the Tannirbavi guest house on Monday night visited the site and directed the officials to conserve the same and ensure that the hatchlings reach the sea safely.

He lauded the efforts taken by the forest staff in protecting the turtle eggs from dogs and birds by fencing them and their efforts in keeping the beach clean.

The minister presented a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to fishermen Anand Kotian and Vasu Kotian for identifying the Olive Ridley nesting site and protecting it.

Conservator of Forests Mangaluru Circle V Karikalan, DCF Anthony S Mariyappa and other officials were present.

The forest department had set up onshore camps at Sasihithlu, Iddya, Bengre-Tannirbavi and Someshwar for observing and documentation of the activities of Olive Ridley turtles.

Three to four watchers, under the guidance of forest guards and deputy range forest officers, were observing and documenting the nesting of Olive Ridley turtles from post sunset till sunrise along the shores of Mangaluru.

The department was planning in-situ conservation initiatives, by protecting nesting areas from predators. Awareness was also created among the fishermen community about Olive Ridley turtles and the need for conservation efforts in the coastal stretch till Mangaluru's Sasihithlu, said sources in the forest department.