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Karnataka: Forest Officer suspended for 'aiding & abetting' illegal tree felling

The action was taken on charges of illegally cutting down and transporting hundreds of acacia and other species trees grown by the department using earth-mover vehicles.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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