Karnataka: Forest Officer suspended for 'aiding & abetting' illegal tree felling

<p>Sagar: Range Forest Officer Annappa B has been suspended from service on charges of aiding and abetting illegal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tree%20felling">tree felling</a> at Soppina Betta in Malve village of the taluk.</p><p>The action has been taken against Annappa on charges of illegally cutting down and transporting hundreds of acacia and other species trees grown by the department using earth-mover vehicles.</p>.Karnataka: Two years after punishing officer over forest destruction, dept does U-turn.<p>Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Meenakshi Negi has issued an order suspending range forest officer for trying to aid the accused stating the the place where the crime was committed was outside the forest region.</p>