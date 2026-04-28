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Karnataka: Forum directs Rs 29 lakh compensation to consumer affected by gas leak incident

Channabasappa of Arsikere is a consumer of Kusuma Gas Agency. On October 6, 2023, the gas cylinder belonging to Bharat Gas exploded due to gas leak, at his house.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHassangas leak

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