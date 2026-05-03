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Karnataka forum opposes SIR, demands decentralised verification

A core committee and a common workroom in Bengaluru to anchor daily operations, voter outreach and follow-ups, and a helpline to assist affected voters, are on cards.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:35 IST
Karnataka NewsElection comissionspecial intensive revision

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