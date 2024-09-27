Karnataka: Four dead in car-canter collision

The victims were identified as Lakshman Vaddar, (55), a first-grade contractor from Bidarakundi in Muddebihal taluk, Bylappa Biradar (46), Ramanna Naayakmakkala (65), from Muddebihal, and driver Mahammad Rafiq Mulla (23). Ironically, the car was not too far from the homes of the three passengers when the accident occurred.