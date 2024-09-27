Karnataka: Four dead in car-canter collision

Hungund (Bagalkot District): Four people, who were travelling a car, were killed following a head-on collision between the vehicle and a goods carrier (canter) near Dhannur toll plaza in Hungund taluk, Bagalkot district, on Thursday early morning.
The victims were identified as Lakshman Vaddar, (55), a first-grade contractor from Bidarakundi in Muddebihal taluk, Bylappa Biradar (46), Ramanna Naayakmakkala (65), from Muddebihal, and driver Mahammad Rafiq Mulla (23). Ironically, the car was not too far from the homes of the three passengers when the accident occurred.
They were returning from Ballari when the tragedy occurred. A case has been registered by Hungund police station.
Published 27 September 2024, 03:14 IST