Karnataka: Four held for killing man over tree cutting dispute

<p>Harihar: Police have arrested four persons of a single family on charges of killing a man for questioning the tree felling in front of a house at Deetur village in the taluk on Wednesday.</p><p>According to police, the victim has been identified as Lankesh K B (40) resident of Deetur village. The accused have been identified as Hanumanthappa, his wife Lakshmamma, and their children Prakash and Guttemma, all are relatives of the victim. Hanumantappa and Lankesh were residing in houses opposite to each other in the village. There was an old enmity between the two families over a land dispute. Hanumanthappa was cutting a tree in front of Lankesh's house in the morning. When Lankesh asked the reason, a verbal altercation broke out between the two.</p>.Murders over land dispute: Vijayapura police arrest 12.<p>At this time, Hanumanthappa tried to hit him with a sickle, but Lankesh and his elder brother Chandrashekhar escaped. At the same time, Hanumanthappa's wife Lakshmamma, son Prakash and daughter Guttemma, who had reached the spot, abused him. When the fight escalated, the accused Hanumanthappa hit Lankesh hard on the chest with a stone. Lankesh collapsed on the spot. He succumbed to injuries in a private hospital in Davangere city. Harihar police registered a case.</p>