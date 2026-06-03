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Karnataka: Four held for killing man over tree cutting dispute

The accused have been identified as Hanumanthappa, his wife Lakshmamma, and their children Prakash and Guttemma, all are relatives of the victim.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 17:53 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 17:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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