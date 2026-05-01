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Karnataka: From today, e-car tax exemption ends; lower rates for luxury & sleeper buses

The amendment ends the exemption for electric cars priced up to Rs 25 lakh. Cars priced up to Rs 10 lakh will pay 5% while those costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh will pay 8%.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:16 IST
Karnataka Newse-vehicles

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