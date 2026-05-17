Karnataka gets 1,122 additional medical seats

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka will get an additional 1,122 under-graduate and post-graduate medical seats, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Saturday.</p>.<p>During a press meet held at Bengaluru, Patil said the state currently has 72 medical colleges across government, private and deemed universities, offering 13,945 MBBS and 7,727 PG seats.</p>.<p>“The Centre has approved 550 extra MBBS seats to be distributed among government medical colleges, with each getting 50 seats. Another 572 PG seats have been cleared across 23 institutions,” he said adding that it was equivalent to setting up 10 new medical colleges, but without the huge cost.</p>.NEET-PG: 783 medical seats vacant in Karnataka; KEA opens fresh window after counselling ends.<p>The expansion comes under the Centre’s scheme for strengthening and upgrading existing medical colleges. The Centre will provide Rs 495 crore for UG seats and Rs 541 crore total support for PG seats. Each new seat costs an estimated Rs 1.5 crore, shared in a 60:40 ratio between centre and state. For UG seats, the total cost is Rs 825 crore, with the Centre’s share at Rs 495 crore and the state’s at Rs 330 crore.</p>.<p>The minister also demanded that NEET-UG be abolished from 2026 and states be allowed to conduct their own CETs. Alleging repeated irregularities in NEET over the last five years, Patil said the CBI probe had not inspired confidence and sought a judicial inquiry.</p>.<p>“Karnataka’s CET through KEA is transparent, fair and student-friendly,” he said, adding it ensured equal opportunities for rural, middle-class and economically weaker students.</p>