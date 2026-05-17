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Karnataka gets 1,122 additional medical seats

The state currently has 72 medical colleges across government, private and deemed universities, offering 13,945 MBBS and 7,727 PG seats.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:14 IST
IndiaKarnatakamedical college

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