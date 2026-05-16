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Karnataka gig workers fear impact of petrol price hike as orders, income drop

With petrol now costing Rs 106 per litre in the city, gig workers are urging delivery platforms to ensure transparency.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:16 IST
KarnatakaFuel Pricesgig workers

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