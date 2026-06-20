Karnataka: Girish Kasaravalli receives lifetime achievement award

<p>Bengaluru: At the fourth edition of Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana, veteran filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating a remarkable career that has shaped the course of Kannada and Indian cinema.</p>.<p>Widely regarded as one of the leading voices of Indian parallel cinema, Kasaravalli has spent over four decades creating films that combine artistic excellence with deep social insight.</p>.<p>The award was presented by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and Industries Minister M B Patil. The Printers Mysore (Private) Limited Joint Managing Director K N Tilak Kumar and Director K N Shanth Kumar were present. </p>.<p>Reflecting on his unconventional journey into filmmaking, Kasaravalli, after receiving the award, said, “I was born in a small village and had no connection with cinema. I studied Pharmacy and was doing research when I came across an advertisement for the Film and Television Institute of India. I felt cinema was a powerful medium and decided to give it a try. Joining FTII was a great experience, and that is how my life in cinema began.”</p>.<p>His debut feature film Ghatashraddha (1977) earned national acclaim and established him as a pioneering filmmaker. Looking back on its success, he said, “I could not have imagined the impact of Ghatashraddha. At that time, Kannada cinema had won very few national awards, so the recognition meant a great deal.”</p>.<p>Over the years, Kasaravalli has directed acclaimed films such as Tabarana Kathe, Thaayi Saheba, Dweepa, Naayi Neralu, Hasina, Gulabi Talkies and Kanasemba Kudureyaneri, exploring themes of identity, caste, gender, tradition and social change. Despite opportunities to pursue mainstream cinema, he remained committed to his artistic vision. “There were many offers, but I felt my path was different,” he said.</p>.<p>He also spoke about his approach to casting. “For each role, I envision a particular actor. It is different for every character. It is extremely rare that I have cast the same actors in multiple films,” he added.</p>.<p>He acknowledged the support of his wife, late Vaishali, saying, “She has contributed to my films in many ways, both emotionally and intellectually.” A recipient of numerous national film awards and international honours, Kasaravalli has played a pivotal role in bringing global recognition to Kannada cinema.</p>.<p>"For each role (in my film) I envision a particular actor. It is different for every character. It is extremely rare that I have cast the same actors in multiple films," said veteran filmmaker, Girish Kasaravalli</p>