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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Girish Kasaravalli receives lifetime achievement award

Widely regarded as one of the leading voices of Indian parallel cinema, Kasaravalli has spent over four decades creating films that combine artistic excellence with deep social insight.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:02 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakakannada film

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