Karnataka girl who wrote to CM Siddaramaiah meets him

Asha Patil, a ninth standard student at Shri Jagadguru Fakkireshwar Government High School at Malali village in Kundgol taluk, was part of a special moment as she shook hands with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Hubballi Airport on Saturday.
Asha had recently written a letter to the chief minister thanking him for extending the programme of serving egg, banana and chikki to ninth and 10th standard students also.
Siddaramaiah had posted her letter on X (formerly Twitter) saying that her letter gave more strength to his 'determination' to build a prosperous Karnataka.
With a wish to meet Siddaramaiah directly, Asha had come to the airport. She shook hands with a smiling Siddaramaiah, when she was introduced to him while he was leaving for Dharwad.
"Giving egg, banana and chikki to students from first to eighth standard students only was creating a feeling of discrimination among those studying in ninth and 10th standards at the same school. I had written letter as extending this benefit to those students also was a very good move," Asha Nehru Patil said, expressing happiness for meeting the chief minister.