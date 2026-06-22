Karnataka: Gol Gumbaz Express to skip Hubballi, Gadag main stations

<p>The Railway Board has approved the operation of Train No 16535/36 Mysuru-Pandharpur-Mysuru Gol Gumbaz Express via Hubballi South and Gadag Bypass, skipping Hubballi and Gadag main stations.</p>.<p>The movement of this train on the revised route skipping main railway stations inside Hubballi and Gadag is expected to be in place after two months, with revised timings.</p>.<p>Provision for stoppage of this train at Hubballi South and Gadag Bypass in lieu of Hubballi and Gadag stations respectively is also approved.</p>.<p>When the decision comes in the wake of the demand from Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts to reduce the journey time of this train, it is also seen as a likely inconvenience for passengers intended to board and alight the train at Hubballi and Gadag main stations.</p>.<p><strong>Revision of route</strong></p>.<p>Union Minster Pralhad Joshi stated that he had urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the revision of this train route, as people and MPs from Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts had sought the revision to reduce the journey duration for them. </p>.<p>“For coming inside Hubballi and returning, the train engine has to be changed, and overall journey duration also gets upto one-and-a-half hours more. We should think about others also. Hubballi has good connection with Mumbai and Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“Very few people use Pandharapur train from Hubballi station, as it comes after midnight. Special train from Hubballi to Pandharapur would be run if needed during ‘Ashada’ month,” Joshi said, adding that better facilities for passengers are being developed at Hubballi South station. </p>.<p>However, South Western Railway (SWR) Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member Mahendra H Singhi raised objection for the move to run the train on the outskirts of the City instead of the main station.</p>.<p><strong>Train connectivity</strong></p>.<p>“Existing train connectivity should not be withdrawn, while modern engines like that of Vande Bharat Express can prevent the delay in changing the engine at Hubballi station. If needed, let a separate superfast train be run for the convenience of passengers from Vijayapura and Bagalkot areas,” he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil welcomed the decision saying that it would fulfill a long-pending demand of the people of Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts.</p>.<p>He said in a statement that the revised routing would reduce travel time by around 55 minutes. </p>.<p>Patil also urged the Railways to introduce an additional train service between Mysuru and Pandharpur.</p>.<p>Revised time-table of the train with revised route has also been approved by the Ministry of Railways.</p>.<p>SWR Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi informed that a decision about the revised route has been made now, and it will come into effect after 60 days of advance reserve period.</p>