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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Gol Gumbaz Express to skip Hubballi, Gadag main stations

Provision for stoppage of this train at Hubballi South and Gadag Bypass in lieu of Hubballi and Gadag stations respectively is also approved.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:31 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:31 IST
Indian RailwaysKarnataka NewsHubballi

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