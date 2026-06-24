Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government agrees to implement Centre’s new rural jobs law

The previous Siddaramaiah government had decided to move the Supreme Court against the new law, which replaced the Congress-era MGNREGA.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us