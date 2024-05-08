Karnataka government axes four-year degree programme

With this order, Karnataka has reverted to the conventional three-year degree programme that existed prior to 2021-22 when the state adopted the National Education Policy (NEP). Karnataka, then under the BJP government, was the first state to adopt NEP. However, after coming to power last year, the Congress decided to scrap it.

Defending its decision, the higher education department said it was based on "extensive" consultation by the SEP Commission. "The recommendations are based on historical experience, the principle of overall interests of the students, equity, social justice and equal opportunity to students from different socio-economic backgrounds," it said."

The Commission opined that the reason for change in structure and duration of degrees to four years shows that the objective is the desire to bring parity with global education systems, especially the US system to facilitate the admission of undergraduate students to do a master’s degree abroad," the government said.

"Keeping a four-year degree programme would potentially reduce access to undergraduate education for the poor, the socially-disadvantaged groups such as SCs, STs, women and students from rural areas," the government argued.

"Further, lack of physical infrastructure and non-availability of facilities and faculty have been mentioned as one of the reasons for the unwillingness of colleges to start a four-year undergraduate programme."

The government has asked universities to commence the affiliation process and start admissions immediately.

Only those students admitted during 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 will have the option to study a fourth year. "In case the four-year honors programme is not available in colleges where students are currently studying, then they can select from a list of colleges identified by the respective universities," the order stated.

Curriculum framework

The government has approved three alternative undergraduate curriculum frameworks: Three majors with a general degree in all six semesters; or three majors up to the 4th semester and specialization in one subject in the 5th and 6th semesters; or single subject specialization from the 1st semester with minors (example, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA/BSc with specialisation).