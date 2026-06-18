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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government committed to safeguarding health of pourakarmikas: Murali Ashok Salappa

Many pourakarmikas suffer from many health problems by the time they attain retirement.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:40 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

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