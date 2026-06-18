Karnataka government committed to safeguarding health of pourakarmikas: Murali Ashok Salappa

<p>Chikkamagaluru: The state government has introduced a health insurance scheme for pourakarmikas after observing the hardships they face as they risk their health every day to keep cities clean, said Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation Chairperson Murali Ashok Salappa.</p>.<p>Salappa, after inaugurating a special health check-up camp, awareness programme and health insurance card distribution ceremony at the City Municipal Council Hall here on Wednesday, highlighted the government's commitment to the welfare of pourakarmikas.</p>.<p>"I was born and raised in a civic workers' colony. My mother worked as a sweeper in the Bengaluru City Corporation. Even when my father was an MLA, my mother never stopped doing her job. Coming from such a background, I understand your pain and hardships very well," he said.</p>.<p>Many pourakarmikas suffer from many health problems by the time they attain retirement. "The gratuity and pension received after retirement are often spent on hospital bills. To prevent this, the government has introduced a special health insurance scheme worth Rs 5 lakh," he said.</p>.<p>"During emergencies, you can confidently seek treatment at private hospitals without depending on anyone and receive medical care free of cost," he said.</p>.<p>Salappa recollected that insurance firms were reluctant to participate in the tender process, fearing high compensation costs.</p>.<p>"No company came forward during the first and second rounds of the tendering process. I took special interest and held discussions with government insurance companies to make this scheme a reality. Health insurance coverage was provided to 5,744 civic workers in the first phase across the state," he said.</p>.<p>He advised workers to stay away from alcohol and other bad habits. "Only if you remain healthy, can you help your children reach greater heights. Never forget that your children's future is in your hands," he said. </p>.<p>Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation Managing Director Manjunath urged all eligible beneficiaries to make full use of these programmes.</p>.<p>"The health insurance cards distributed today will remain valid for one year. Pourakarmikas and their family members should utilise them for necessary health check-ups and appropriate medical treatment," he said. </p>.<p>Former managing director of the Corporation Kumar briefed civic workers about the various benefits implemented by the government.</p>.<p>City Municipal Council President Bhavya Manjunath, Vice-President Lalitha Ravinaik, Urban Development Cell Project Director Gopal Jadhav, and Municipal Commissioner B C Basavaraj, among others were also present.</p>