Karnataka government defers decision to shut unauthorised schools

The Department of School Education and Literacy has deferred its decision to close unauthorised unaided (private) schools in the state.
Schools that violated the law will get one more chance.
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced this on Friday after a meeting with an association of private schools. He said the decision was taken considering the interest of students studying in those schools.
“We need to think about the thousands of children studying at those schools,” Bangarappa said.
With this decision, the August 14 deadline for unauthorised schools to close down has been withdrawn.
The government has identified 1,695 schools as unauthorised. These include 26 schools that are not registered with the government, 72 that have added higher classes without permission, 143 that have violated the medium of instruction, 631 that added additional sections illegally, 190 that shifted address without permission and 495 that are following the central syllabus while having permission to teach under state syllabus.
Commissioner for School Education B B Cauvery had issued a circular fixing a deadline for officials to close such schools.
The minister also said that the state government may amend the existing law.