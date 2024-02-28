Karnataka government explores plans to establish Nehru Stream labs in schools

Bengaluru: Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday said the department was exploring plans for the potential establishment of Nehru Stream (STREAM) labs in schools with an intent to impart new skills to students and foster research-based, hands-on learning experiences.

Speaking at the state-level National Science Day event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, the Minister emphasised the mission of the proposed Nehru Stream (STREAM) Lab: To nurture curiosity, stimulate creativity, and ignite imagination in young learners.