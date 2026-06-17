Karnataka government floats Rs 26-crore tender for Bidadi plan

<p>Bengaluru: Amidst mounting political opposition and continuing protests by farmers over land acquisition, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) has floated a Rs 26-crore tender to appoint a consultant for preparing the master plan, detailed project report (DPR) and providing project management services for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bidadi">Bidadi</a>.</p><p>The consultancy work, to be executed over 12 months, will be carried out in four phases — preparation of the master plan, land allocation, DPR preparation and project management support.</p><p>The firm will be responsible for conceptualising the township, including the road network, parks, civic amenities and other infrastructure, besides earmarking land parcels for industrial and commercial establishments and assisting in implementation.</p><p>The development comes at a time when farmers in the Bidadi region have intensified their agitation against the acquisition of fertile agricultural land for the project.</p><p>The government has however, begun the process of disbursing compensation to landowners, signalling its intent to go ahead with the ambitious project.</p><p>The proposed township is spread across 7,481 acres, covering nine revenue villages on the outskirts of south Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Of the total area, around 1,800 acres have been earmarked for residential layouts, while 5,681 acres will be developed as bulk land for multi-storied buildings. According to the feasibility report, nearly 44.5% of the total land area would constitute saleable space.</p>.'Will take farmers to confidence to implement Bidadi Township Project': Yathindra.<p>The project has also sparked a political slugfest. JD(S) leaders have described the township as a “government real estate project” designed to benefit land mafias and alleged that it was a scheme to “loot” public money.</p>.<p>The Congress, however, has turned the tables on the Opposition, asserting that the Bidadi township was conceived during the JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy in 2006 and called it his “brainchild”. CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar </a>has also insisted that 80% of the farmers are in favour of the project.</p>.<p><strong>Township with loan</strong></p>.<p>The overall project, including land acquisition, is estimated to cost Rs 18,133 crore. The government plans to finance the township entirely through borrowings and internal resource mobilisation.</p>.<p>The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is expected to provide Rs 9,011 crore as a loan, while the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) will contribute Rs 3,000 crore. Another Rs 3,500 crore is proposed to be raised by mortgaging civic amenity (CA) sites.</p>.<p>As per the documents, the civil works component of the project is estimated at Rs 6,580 crore.</p>.<p>Officials estimate Rs 2,827 crore for the formation of residential layouts, amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 crore per acre, and another Rs 3,753 crore for the commercial component, translating to about Rs 66 lakh per acre.</p>.<p>By June-end, the authority plans to acquire about 7,481 acres of land.</p>