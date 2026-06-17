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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government floats Rs 26-crore tender for Bidadi plan

The overall project, including land acquisition, is estimated to cost Rs 18,133 crore. The government plans to finance the township entirely through borrowings and internal resource mobilisation.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:23 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidadi

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