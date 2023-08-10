Karnataka government forms advisory committee on emerging technology

The state government on Wednesday constituted an advisory committee to act as a think tank to suggest proactive policy changes that will enable the state to benefit from innovation and technology of the future.
The 29-member Skill Advisory Committee on emerging technology will be chaired by Minister for Information and Technology Priyank Kharge and co-chaired by Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department minister, Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil. Besides, the committee will have 19 experts from the IT and startup ecosystem, as well as academicians.
In a statement, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the committee is formed in order to bridge the growing skill gaps between industry requirements and state's tech talent pool in Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, AI & Big Data Analytics, Web & Mobile Development Technologies, Blockchain, AR/VR, IoT, 5G, Robotic Process Automation, Cyber Security, 3D Printing, etc.
"This is a first of its kind approach to form such an advisory committee on Emerging Technologies by partnering with industry leaders, academic professionals and training institutions to make Karnataka "Future Ready" in Emerging Tech," Kharge said.
He further added that the key responsibilities of the Committee will involve in identifying requirements of skills and industry collaboration in emerging tech, while contributing to policy advocacy and action-oriented recommendations to the state in emerging tech.
The minister said that the committee will meet once in every quarter and is mandated to submit its first report within the first three months on actionable strategy encapsulating the industry trends, job market dynamics, skill gaps and other areas for stakeholders in Emerging Tech and publish it for public consumption.
Kharge also said that this committee is mandated to be in effect for next three years and during which the committee will serve as a platform for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, ensuring the development of a skilled workforce capable of meeting the challenges and opportunities in Emerging Technologies.
The committee has representatives from FKCCI, Infosys, TCS, SAP India, IBM, Wipro, Capgemini, Bosch, Tata Technologies, HP and other corporates.