Karnataka government forms advisory committee on emerging technology

The state government on Wednesday constituted an advisory committee to act as a think tank to suggest proactive policy changes that will enable the state to benefit from innovation and technology of the future.

The 29-member Skill Advisory Committee on emerging technology will be chaired by Minister for Information and Technology Priyank Kharge and co-chaired by Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department minister, Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil. Besides, the committee will have 19 experts from the IT and startup ecosystem, as well as academicians.