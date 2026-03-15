<p>Industries Minister M B Patil said on Saturday said that industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 4,824.31 crore generating 14,525 jobs have been approved at the 158th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance.</p>.<p>The government cleared 37 new industries and two additional investment projects across 13 districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Kolar and Bengaluru South, Patil said in a statement. </p>.<p>“The approved projects in sectors, such as IT infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, technical textiles, compressed biogas, aerospace, jewellery production, electronics, software, and five-star hotel construction, will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state,” Patil said. </p>.Shivakumar to meet Karnataka MPs in Delhi over Andhra Pradesh objections to Upper Krishna project on March 17.<p>Among the projects approved, 22 are large and medium industrial projects (with investments above Rs 50 crore), totalling Rs 3,908.68 crore and generating employment for 12,475 people; 15 are new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore, totalling Rs 350.60 crore and providing jobs for 1,750 people. Two additional investment projects amounting to Rs 565.03 crore, creating employment for 300 people.</p>.<p>Some of the major approved projects include Bagmane Constructions Pvt Ltd (IT infrastructure development worth Rs 494.65 crore); Karnataka Bangaru Sugars Pvt Ltd (sugar factory at Rs 443.50 crore); Kleine Pax Ltd (technical textile unit of Rs 376 crore); Trishul Buildtech & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (five-star hotel project worth Rs 300 crore); Troult Grass Pvt Ltd (compressed biogas unit worth Rs 257.77 crore at Mudhol); Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (electric vehicle motor and controller manufacturing unit worth Rs 250 crore).</p>