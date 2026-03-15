Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government nod for industrial investments of Rs 4,824 crore

The government cleared 37 new industries and two additional investment projects across 13 districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Kolar and Bengaluru South, Patil said in a statement.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 22:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 22:45 IST
Karnataka NewsM B Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us