Karnataka government officer ends life, uncovers scam in death note

The bank had not issued a cheque book, or a passbook yet. Besides, financial irregularities amounting to Rs 85 crore had also taken place in the corporation and the officers had transferred cash to various accounts violating the norms, he explained.

He also claimed that neither is he part of any such illegal activity, nor did he cheat anyone. However, the only mistake he did was that he could not complete writing down the details of transactions in the cheque book and cash register due to work pressure. "I am not a coward. But I can't face any insult. I did not find any other way. Please forgive me".

Kavita, his spouse, had lodged a complaint against three officers in Vinobnagar police station on the basis of the death note.

Posting on X, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sack minister B Nagendra from the cabinet and order for a probe into the suicide.