Karnataka government promises to activate Wetlands Authority, unveils portal

Bengaluru: The Wetlands Authority Karnataka on Wednesday got its own web portal aimed at keeping track of over 17,000 waterbodies across the state with the government promising to set up a team of experts to activate the authority.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that the government has decided to recognise waterbodies spread over 2.25 hectares as wetlands.

"More than 16,700 such wetlands have already been identified. We will work with the department concerned to declare them as wetlands," he said.