Karnataka government promises to activate Wetlands Authority, unveils portal

Bengaluru: The Wetlands Authority Karnataka on Wednesday got its own web portal aimed at keeping track of over 17,000 waterbodies across the state with the government promising to set up a team of experts to activate the authority.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that the government has decided to recognise waterbodies spread over 2.25 hectares as wetlands.
"More than 16,700 such wetlands have already been identified. We will work with the department concerned to declare them as wetlands," he said.
Wetlands, with shallow waters, support a rich biodiversity and need to be protected from unscientific development. To a question, the minister said the authority will give importance to maintaining the ecological balance.
"The Union government had issued Wetlands Conservation Management Rules in 2017 but no official notification has been issued in Karnataka till now. I have taken interest in the matter and issued directions to set up a team of experts to activate the authority," he said.
The authority will create awareness on the importance of wetlands as well the rules and guidelines. Noting that four wetlands in Karnataka have received Ramsar tag, Khandre said there were several water bodies which have the potential to join the list.
(Published 06 March 2024, 13:41 IST)