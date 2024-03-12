Karnataka government relaxes rules, STP not must for apartments with less than 120 units

Bengaluru: In a big relief to residents of small apartments and builders, the state government has removed the clause making STP mandatory for buildings up to 120 residential units in areas serviced by sewer lines.

Till now, all apartment buildings with more than 20 residential units had to build and maintain a sewage treatment plant (STP), as per the rules issued In 2016.

In an amended notification issued on Tuesday, the Environment Department relaxed the rule for buildings with up to 120 units located in areas provided with sewer lines and STP run by the urban local bodies.

The relaxation was also extended to school, commercial complexes, office buildings, units for IT related activities with a total built up area of up to 5000 square meter and generating more than 35 kld sewage located in areas serviced by ULBs.